The House of Representatives of the US Congress again failed to choose a speaker, three rounds in a row have already been held. The meeting is broadcast on January 3 by the TV channel C-SPAN.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure majority support for the third time, with 202 votes. His main rival is Hakim Jeffreys of the Democrats. He got 212 votes.

At the same time, according to the results of the third round, 20 Republicans did not support their leader, voting for another party member, Jim Jordan.

Elections will continue until one of the contenders gets 218 votes.

Earlier that day, the US House of Representatives held its first round of voting. However, for the first time in 100 years, she did not choose a speaker the first time.

The second round of voting also failed to determine a new speaker. McCarthy got 203 votes, Jeffries got 212 votes, and Jordan got 19 congressmen.

Also on January 3, the US Congress began work in a new composition with a House of Representatives controlled by Republicans – opponents of Democrat US President Joe Biden.

According to the results of the November elections, the House of Representatives has 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats. In the Senate (upper house of Congress), Democrats have 51 seats, while Republicans have 49.