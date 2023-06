How did you feel about the content of this article?

Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy: proposal will now be voted on in the Senate, where Democrats have a small majority | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States House approved on Wednesday night (31) a project to suspend the country’s public debt limit until January 1, 2025, paving the way to avoid the first default in American history. There were 314 votes in favor and 117 against.

Now, the matter needs to be voted on in the Senate, which could happen as early as this Thursday (1st). The project is also expected to pass in that house, as the Democrats, President Joe Biden’s party, have a small majority there (51 of the 100 seats), unlike the House, controlled by the Republican opposition.

In the Senate, the bill needs to get more than 60 votes for there to be no obstruction, but part of the Republicans should support it, judging by the support of oppositionists in the House: 149 of the 222 oppositionists voted in favor of the measure this Wednesday .

The proposal was drawn up based on an agreement defined by Biden and the president of the house, Republican Kevin McCarthy, and provides for measures such as limiting spending in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, return of unused resources from the federal government’s Covid-19 policies and modifying work requirements for beneficiaries of food aid programs.

The US Executive can only issue debt up to the limit established by Congress, which has the power to suspend this ceiling.

The current limit is US$ 31.4 trillion, but on Friday (26) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned that there will not be enough resources to meet all the government’s obligations if Congress does not increase or suspend the debt limit until next Monday (5).