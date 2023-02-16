Harris: US Treasury finds no evidence of Russian attempts to bypass oil price ceiling

The US Treasury has found no evidence of Russian attempts to circumvent the G7 ceiling on Russian oil prices, US Treasury Secretary Assistant for Economic Policy Ben Harris said. This is reported RIA News.

“There is no concrete evidence to substantiate the speculation that Russia is evading sanctions by using the services of the coalition and receiving payments above the established limit,” Harris said.

At the same time, he stressed that Washington is monitoring Russia’s attempts to use the services of countries outside the coalition that supported the oil price ceiling in order to avoid this limit.

On February 5, the EU imposed an embargo and, together with the G7 and Australia, set a price ceiling for oil products from Russia. EU diplomats set a limit of $100 per barrel for products trading at a premium to crude oil (gasoline and diesel) and $45 per barrel for products at a discount (fuel oil). Japan also joined the price ceiling for Russian oil products.