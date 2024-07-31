São Paulo, 31 – US exporters reported the sale of 104,572 tonnes of corn to undisclosed destinations, with delivery in the 2024/25 commercial year, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on Wednesday, 31.

The 2023/24 business year began on September 1, 2023, while the 2024/25 season begins in September 2024.

U.S. exporters are required to report any sales of 100,000 tons or more of a commodity made in a single day or sales of 200,000 tons or more to a single destination by the next day.



