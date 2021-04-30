The US Embassy in Russia is reducing the list of services provided due to new restrictions on employees. About it it says in the statement of the diplomatic mission.

It is noted that from May 12, the embassy will start working only for Americans. Consular services will not be provided to citizens of other countries: Russians will also stop issuing visas of a non-immigration and non-diplomatic nature. The only exceptions are urgent cases.

The embassy in Moscow in the near future will also not be engaged in ordinary notary services, issue birth documents abroad or renew passports. It is indicated that the provision of emergency assistance to Americans in Russia may also be postponed due to restrictions for employees to travel outside Moscow.

Such changes are related to the decision of the Russian authorities to prohibit the diplomatic mission from hiring non-Americans. “We regret that the actions of the Russian government forced us to cut our staff by 75 percent,” the statement said.