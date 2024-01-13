For who have the intention to work remotely for a company in the United Statesthere are different possibilities. Far from what was initially happening after the pandemic, vacancies are not so concentrated in a single sector, but there is a little more variety. In that context, a job search platform made a list of the companies that launch this type of proposals the most.

Since it was forced to take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, Remote work is something that many companies in the US adopted permanently. Whether they live in another country and want to have that income or are within the United States and simply have the desire to work from home, applicants have a significant variety of options.

The companies in the United States that offer the most remote jobs

The list was prepared by the platform FlexJobswhich took data from about 60,000 companies that published remote job searches throughout 2023. Based on all that information, they made the classification of the companies where you are most likely to find a vacancy of this type in 2024 and these are the ten that occupied the first positions.

Working Solutions

LiveOps

CVS Health

Robert Half International

Williams-Sonoma

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ModSquad

BELAY

Cactus

Transcom

The complete list published by the platform reaches up to 100 companies, with some of the jobs that had annual salaries of US$100,000. For those who are interested in inquiring about vacancies, they can look both on the listing site and on the websites of the companies that were mentioned.

Remote job searches in the United States increased in 2023 compared to the previous year

Along with the list of companies, the platform also specified that there was an 11 percent increase in the number of vacancies advertised in 2023 compared to the previous year. Additionally, the highest percentage increases were in roles related to sales, technology, health services, accounting and the financial sector.