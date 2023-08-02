According to the results of the reporting week ended July 28, commercial oil reserves in the United States of America (USA) fell immediately by 17 million barrels, or 3.7%, a record since 1999, to 439.8 million barrels. This became known on August 2 from the weekly report US Department of Energy.

At the same time, gasoline inventories increased by 1.48 million barrels and amounted to 219.08 million barrels. Meanwhile, commercial distillate inventories fell by 796,000 barrels to 117.15 million barrels.

Experts expected a decrease in oil inventories by 1.05 million barrels, a decrease in gasoline inventories by 1.55 million barrels and an increase in distillate inventories by 100 thousand barrels.

Earlier, on June 30, Andrey Loboda, an economist and director of communications at BitRiver, told Izvestia that oil will overcome $100 if there is no recession in the United States, and if the economies of India and China develop at a faster pace, then in autumn the cost of oil will reach $120.

The expert noted that OPEC + is consistently reducing oil production, but the United States and Canada are playing their game in the energy markets, and, as we see, very successfully. A significant contribution to oil pricing is made by exchange trading, which is controlled by Western capital – investors, traders, speculators.

According to the director of communications at BitRiver, the most important trigger for the potential growth of oil, in addition to the accepted cycles, is the positive dynamics of the industrial sector of the economies of China, the United States and the European Union (EU).