WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – After the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of US President Donald Trump, the future US President Joe Biden called for a comprehensive investigation into the unprecedented incident. Those responsible must be prosecuted and it must be investigated how it came to the breakdown of security, said Biden on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware. Precautions had to be taken so that something like this could never happen again.

Biden described the intruders as thugs, rioters, right-wing extremists and anti-Semites, who should be treated as such by the Justice Department. “And they are terrorists, domestic terrorists,” added Biden. Prosecution must take into account that the incident had the “active encouragement of an incumbent President of the United States,” said Biden, referring to Trump.

Before the violence broke out on Wednesday, Trump appeared in front of his supporters, who later raged in and around the seat of the US Parliament. Democratic and Republican politicians accuse him of inciting his supporters./lkl/DP/he