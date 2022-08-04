U.S. basketball player Greiner sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug smuggling

The Khimki court found American basketball player Brittney Griner guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to 9 years in prison in a penal colony. On Thursday, October 8, reports TASS.

Greiner was found guilty under part 1 of article 228 (“Illegal acquisition, storage, transportation of drugs without the purpose of sale”) and part 2 of article 229.1 (“Smuggling of narcotic drugs in a significant amount”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the verdict announced by judge Anna Sotnikova, Griner was also fined one million rubles. As mitigating circumstances, the court took into account Greiner’s confession of guilt and her athletic achievements. The time spent in the pre-trial detention center was included in her term. And the judge decided to destroy the hash oil seized from the American woman.

The prosecutor’s office demanded to give Greiner six months more

The Russian prosecutor’s office demanded that the American basketball player Brittney Griner be put in a penal colony for 9.5 years with a fine of one million rubles.

In turn, the accused claimed that she did not have the intent to commit a crime, and the hash oil turned out to be in her luggage, as she “packed her bag in a hurry.” See also Majed Al-Youssef: I am working on selected poems for Sheikh Zayed

Greiner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov at the trial spoke about the conditions of the athlete’s detention in a pre-trial detention center.

There are standard four beds in the cell, on the sides from the side of each wall, on one side it was removed and another bed was welded on. Lawyer Alexander Boykov

Also, due to her high growth (206 centimeters), the athlete was allowed to testify in court while sitting.

In the last word, Greiner asked the court not to end her life.

In her last word, Greiner stated that she admitted her guilt, but did not want to violate Russian law, she explained her act with post-COVID stress and asked for forgiveness from her teammates, parents and her common-law wife.

I hope you don’t end my life in your judgment. American basketball player Brittney Griner

According to the US citizen, Russia has become her second home, where she has made many friends and admirers. She noted that she is far from politics, although she is called a “political pawn.”

The Greiner case caused a huge uproar in the United States

The case of Brittney Greiner caused a huge public outcry in the United States: many came to the defense of the athlete. The girl was supported even by US President Joe Biden, handing her a letter. Elisabeth Rood, deputy head of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow, spoke about this on July 7. She said that she was able to talk to Greiner in court, and the athlete said that she was doing well.

See also After The Voice, Talpa awaits a new noose: the radio license bill Under the circumstances, she’s fine. Most importantly, I was able to deliver President Biden’s letter to Greiner. Deputy head of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow Elizabeth Rood

And on July 28, Brittney Griner was on the cover of TIME magazine. Photographer Lorna Simpson created a portrait of a 31-year-old athlete who is being held in custody in Russia. The artist emphasized that, despite the lack of direct contact with the heroine of the issue, she felt Greiner’s vulnerability and conveyed it in the image.

One of my greatest fears as a teenager growing up in New York is prison. Photographer Lorna Simpson

U.S. offered to trade Greiner and Whelan for Booth

On July 27, it became known that the US administration was offering Russia to exchange Americans Brittany Griner and Paul Whelan for businessman Viktor Bout. However, Maria Butina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, criticized Washington’s initiative and said that the issue needs to be finalized.

Any exchanges should take place on equal terms for both sides, the MP believes. That is why, in the event of the return to the United States of Paul Whelan convicted of espionage and Brittney Griner accused of drug smuggling, Washington must hand over two prisoners to Moscow, Maria Butina argues.

The exchange proposed by the American side to date is unfair and unequal Maria ButinaState Duma deputy

The basketball player was detained last March

Basketball player Greiner was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and arrested on March 5. In the luggage, the athletes found several vapes with banned cannabis oil. She was accused of smuggling drugs, and then taken into custody. The American has been performing in Russia since 2015, defending the colors of the UMMC from Yekaterinburg. Greiner has won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.