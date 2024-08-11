US bans imports of low-enriched uranium from Russia

A ban on imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium from Russia has come into effect in the United States. US President Joe Biden signed the relevant law on May 13, 2024.

The White House said the historic series of measures adopted will strengthen the country’s energy and economic security by reducing and ultimately eliminating dependence on Russia in the area of ​​civilian nuclear energy.

It is noted that the legislative norm is valid until December 31, 2040, after which the ban on uranium imports, in accordance with the law, will be lifted. At the same time, until January 1, 2028, the US Department of Energy, in consultation with the State Department and the Department of Commerce, has the right to make exceptions to continue supplies in cases where this meets the interests of Washington.

Earlier it became known that the cost of converting uranium increased by 46 percent year-on-year, and the spot price for enriching this raw material for the production of nuclear fuel increased by 19 percent.