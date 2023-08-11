US appoints special counsel to investigate President Biden’s son

Delaware Attorney David Weiss has been promoted to Special Counsel to investigate a case against US President Joseph Biden’s son Hunter. This is reported Reuters.

Weiss will be appointed to the position of special counsel to receive additional powers as part of the investigation into Hunter Biden’s improper dealings case.

Also, the federal prosecutor who filed the case against Hunter Biden said that the parties in the case had reached an impasse in plea negotiations and that the trial would proceed as usual.

Related materials:

The day before it became known that Hunter Biden, while his father served as vice president in the administration of Barack Obama, received money from Russian and Kazakh businessmen. After that, many representatives of the Democratic Party, including the American leader himself, began to prove that the fact that the son of the incumbent himself received money directly was not established.

In 2019, Hunter Biden’s laptop ended up in the FBI – it was brought there by a repair shop employee, from where the president’s son never took it. Scandalous photos, as well as correspondence, turned out to be on the hard drive.