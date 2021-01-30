US Ambassador John Sullivan explained the publication of the routes of uncoordinated actions by the security of Americans in Russia. He told about this in an interview with the Dozhd TV channel.

According to him, the diplomatic mission asked them not to approach the places of the rallies, “because there is always the possibility that a demonstration can turn from a peaceful assembly into a non-peaceful one.”

Uncoordinated rallies took place on January 23 in Moscow and other Russian cities in support of blogger Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on January 18 for violating the terms of probation in the Yves Rocher case. As a result of unauthorized actions in the regions, at least 20 criminal cases were initiated.

Earlier, the US Embassy, ​​amid reports of unauthorized rallies in Russia, said it was following “reports of protest actions in 38 Russian cities.” In addition, the diplomatic mission named the places of these uncoordinated rallies and processions.