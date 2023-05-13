U.S. Ambassador Brighetti apologizes to South Africa over accusations of arms sales to Russia

US Ambassador to South Africa Ruben Brighetti accused the country of allegedly supplying weapons to Russia. After the South African Foreign Ministry sent an official protest because of his statement, he apologized, the department said. This is reported RIA News.

“Following today’s meeting, the ambassador … acknowledged that he had crossed the line and apologized without reservation to the government and people of South Africa,” the ministry said in a statement.

South African diplomats also recalled the republic’s strict procedures for selling weapons to other countries and noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa had ordered an independent investigation into the possible transfer of weapons to Moscow.

Earlier, White House National Security Council (NSC) strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said that Washington had not decided to proceed with the transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv, despite the supply from London.