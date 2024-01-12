The White House stated this Thursday that the military aid that The United States has been supplying Ukraine has “completely stopped” due to the lack of an agreement in Congress to continue supporting that country to confront the Russian invasion.

“The aid we were providing until now has completely stopped,” he said. John Kirbyone of the White House spokespersons, at a press conference.

The future of US aid to Ukraine is being decided right now in Congress, where Democrats control the Senate and Republicans control the Lower House.

(You may be interested in: The complicated dilemma of foreign refugees in Ukraine: they have nowhere to go)

John Kirby, one of the White House spokespersons. Photo: EFE/EPA/Julia Nikhinson

The American president, Joe Bidenof the Democratic Party, has asked Congress to approve an additional $61 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the Republican opposition has said that it will only approve this new aid package if Democrats agree to implement a series of measures on the border between States United and Mexico.

Given this situation, Kirby took advantage of this Thursday's press conference to once again urge Republicans to approve aid for Ukraine, especially after US intelligence concluded that Russia had been using North Korean ballistic missiles in some of its latest attacks against Ukraine.

“The attacks that the Russians are carrying out are only increasing. And now they are using North Korean ballistic missiles to carry out those attacks,” Kirby stressed.

According to Kirby, Russia fired at least one of those ballistic missiles toward Ukraine on December 30, 2023, and also launched “multiple” North Korean ballistic missiles on January 2 of this year as part of another attack against Ukrainian infrastructure.

(Also: What Russia is looking for with the dramatic increase in missile and drone attacks against Ukraine)

These missiles were part of the missile and drone bombardments that Russia carried out against Ukraine in the last days of 2023 and early this year, in what was the largest attack since the start of the war, in February 2022.

The United States, the largest provider of military aid to Ukraine, has given that country $44.2 billion in military aid to kyiv since the start of the war, according to data from the State Department.

EFE