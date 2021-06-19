Accident prevention footwear lands on the stock exchange. U-Power Group, specialized in safety footwear and technical workwear, has in fact made known its intention to proceed with the listing of its ordinary shares on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange. It is envisaged that the free float required for the purposes of the listing will be realized through a private placement reserved for qualified investors in Italy and institutional investors abroad. The shares subject to the Offer will be put up for sale by Fin Reporter (wholly owned by the entrepreneur Pier Franco Uzzeni, CEO and president) which currently holds 100% of the company’s share capital. Including the green shoe, 35% of the capital will be put on the market.

U-Power Group: the sponsor of Berlusconi’s Monza lands on the stock exchange

The current estimate of the company, sponsor of Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani’s Monza Calcio, is that the Offer will be completed by July. With the listing, according to a note, “U-Power Group intends to obtain greater visibility on the reference market and increase the ability to access capital markets, with potential improvement in the development opportunities of its activities”. Furthermore, the company believes that the IPO “will allow it to pursue the process of transformation into a managerialized company with widespread capital and to cultivate the project of sustainable, balanced and at the same time relevant growth”.