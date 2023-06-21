EWhen searching for the missing submersible “Titan” in the Atlantic, emergency services may have heard a sign of life from the occupants. On Tuesday, search teams registered a kind of knocking noise every 30 minutes in the region where the submersible is suspected, according to an internal memo from the US government, from which the broadcaster CNN and the magazine “Rolling Stone” on Wednesday night (local time) quoted.

Four hours later, after additional sonars were deployed, the knocking could still be heard, it said. According to the memo, however, it was unclear exactly when and for how long the noise was heard. A later update, sent Tuesday night, reported additional noises, but they were no longer described as “knocking,” CNN wrote.

The acoustic sounds indicated that there was still hope for survivors, it said. Initially, there was no comment from the operating company Oceangate or the US Coast Guard.

oxygen for about a day

Near the famous “Titanic” wreck, rescue workers race against the clock to find the submersible with five occupants. The oxygen should be enough for about a day.

On board is, among others, the French researcher Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who is considered one of the most well-known experts on the wreck and is therefore nicknamed “Mr. Titanic” wears. Other inmates include British adventurer Hamish Harding and British-Pakistani business consultant Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman. According to US media reports, the fifth missing person on board is the head of the operating company Oceangate. Stockton Rush also took part in the expedition, according to TV networks NBC and CNN, citing Oceangate and an unnamed source.





The search under water is being intensified, said John Mauger from the US Coast Guard to the US broadcaster CNN. Initially, the focus was on the water surface by flying over a large area with aircraft following a specific pattern. US National Guard planes and planes from Canada would have supported the US Coast Guard. An area of ​​around 26,000 square kilometers had already been searched, the US arts guard said via short message service Twitter. Coordinator Frederick said the search was a very complex undertaking. A team made up of the Coast Guard, members of the US National Guard and Canadian Armed Forces are working “around the clock”.

France sends help

France also wants to send a special ship to the region to help search for the submersible. The research ship Atalante from the marine research institute Ifremer, which is already on a mission, will arrive on site on Wednesday evening, said French Secretary of State for the Sea Hervé Berville, as reported by the broadcaster BFMTV on Tuesday. The ship is equipped with a diving robot suitable for great depths. Experts to operate the robot left Toulon in southern France to conduct the search for the missing submersible on site.

“Preparations continue in liaison with the NATO Coordination Center and we are in contact with US authorities,” Berville said. The robot’s operators arrived in Newfoundland, Canada, on Wednesday morning. The robot Victor 6000 is remotely controlled by the research ship via a cord up to eight kilometers long and is described by Ifremer as a “flagship device for underwater operations”, as reported by BFMTV. The robot can be used at depths of up to 6000 meters.