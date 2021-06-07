S.ou were “wildly” happy about their greatest coup. No wonder with this attunement to the decisive duels in the fight for the European championship title of the U-21 national teams. After all, their trainer Stefan Kuntz, who did not attend a motivation school and still has the gift of finding the right words at the right moment, had impressed on them the following before the knockout games: “We need a lion heart, but we need it eagle eyes too, so that we can see everything that concerns the match plan. And for that you have to be a gang of hyenas. Nobody likes them, but in the end they always get what they want. “

No sooner said than done: The hyena gang prevailed in the quarter-finals after extra time and penalty shoot-out against Denmark, defeated the higher-ranking Dutch in the semifinals and also triumphed over fearful opponents Portugal on Sunday in the final. The 1: 0, sealed by a match with the famous Wolfsburg Ridle Baku, finely played by the tournament shooter Lukas Nmecha (four goals), opened the door to a German football break, which was already full of scenes on the lawn of the Ljubljana stadium Ardor and passion began.