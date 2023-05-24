The Argentine team played its second game in the U-20 World Cup, beating Guatemala by a 3-0 win. The goals were the work of Alejo Véliz, Luka Romero and Máximo Perrone.
With this victory, the team led by technical director Javier Mascherano momentarily took first place in Group A with 6 points, followed by New Zealand (4), Uzbekistan (1) and Guatemala (0).
When will the Argentine team play again in the U-20 World Cup?
The last match of the group stage for Argentina will be played next friday may 26on the field of the San Juan Bicentenario Stadium against the team of New Zealandthis being an attractive game for being the two strongest rivals in Group A.
This will be a key match for the first place in the sector, if Argentina wins or draws, it will tie up the position, otherwise, if New Zealand surprises and gets the three points, it takes over the first place and the South Americans would be second.
