The U-20 World Cup for men was left in limbo after Fifa announced that it would withdraw the organization of the tournament from Indonesia. The decision was made after a meeting between its president, Gianni Infantino, and that of the Federation of Indonesia (PSSI), Erik Thohir, “due to the current circumstances.”

The new organizer will be announced as soon as possible and the dates of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place between May 20 and June 11 in various cities on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra, Java and Bali, remain unchanged for the time being. , according to Fifa, which indicated in a statement that “possible sanctions for the PSSI will be determined later.”

The president of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, traveled to Geneva to talk with Fifa and try to resolve the doubts surrounding the holding of the competition in Indonesia due to the rejection expressed in the country against the participation of Israel.

A decision that was seen coming from the weekend

On Sunday the 26th, the Indonesian Federation announced that Fifa had canceled the draw for the World Cup and although it had not received an official reason for adopting this measure, it related it to a letter from the governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, who requested the veto of Israel in the competition on the island.

Israel is one of the teams that have already qualified for the World Cup, along with the host country, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Fiji, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, New Zealand, Slovakia, the United States of America and Uruguay, in the absence of the last Asian and African qualifiers to decide the 10 remaining places.

On March 14, the governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, sent a letter to the Indonesian government to request that the participation of the Israeli team be vetoed, alleging that “Israel’s policies towards Palestine are incompatible with the policies of the Republic of Indonesia”, champion of the Palestinian cause.

In addition to the regional head of Bali, the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, also expressed his rejection of Israel, and on March 20 dozens of Muslims marched in Jakarta to protest against the participation of their team in the competition.

Fifa’s options to receive the U-20 World Cup

Fifa will have to make a decision quickly, if it intends to keep the dates of the contest. Three countries, according to press reports, would be willing to host the tournament.



The first is Qatar, which has the infrastructure ready to do so because it just hosted the Senior World Cup at the end of last year. Only one of the venues that were used in that event is not available, stadium 974, which was dismantled once it hosted its last scheduled match.

Argentina, which did not qualify for the U-20 World Cup when it was eliminated in the group stage of the South American that was played in Colombia, would also apply to be the new venue for the tournament. That would give you the automatic quota.

A third option would be the United States, that it already hosted the Senior World Cup in 1994 and that it will be one of the venues for that same event in 2026, and that it also has the infrastructure to do so.

Indonesia was going to host the U-20 World Cup in 2019, but the tournament was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

