Thursday, March 30, 2023
U-20 World Cup, in limbo: Fifa took away Indonesia’s headquarters

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in Sports
U-20 World Cup, in limbo: Fifa took away Indonesia’s headquarters


Gustavo Puerta, captain and figure of Colombia.

Gustavo Puerta, captain and figure of Colombia.

The Colombian National Team is classified for this edition of the contest.

Fifa decided this Wednesday to remove Indonesia from the headquarters of the U-20 World Cup, to which Colombia already obtained a quota. The tournament was scheduled to run from May 20 to June 11.

This is the Fifa statement:

“Following today’s meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his PSSI counterpart Erik Thohir, FIFA has decided to withdraw Indonesia as the host country of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. 2023™ due to the current circumstances. The new host country will be announced as soon as possible, although the tournament dates remain unchanged for now. Possible sanctions for the PSSI will be determined later.

“FIFA wishes to emphasize that, despite the decision taken, it remains committed to helping the PSSI, in close collaboration with the Government of President Widodo, to carry out the process of transforming national football after the tragedy that occurred in October 2022. The members of the different FIFA teams will remain in Indonesia for the next few months and will assist the PSSI as necessary under the direction of President Thohir.

“The date of a new meeting between the president of FIFA and the president of the PSSI will be agreed soon.”

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

