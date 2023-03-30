FIFA decided to withdraw Indonesia as the host country of the U-20 Men’s World Cup, which was to bring together 24 teams from the Southeast Asian archipelago.

May 20 to June 11 and now decides a new venue.

FIFA’s decision came after the governors of two provinces in the archipelago wanted to prevent the participation of the Israel team. Indonesia and Israel do not have diplomatic relations and the Southeast Asian country, which has the largest Muslim population in the world, is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Soccer players, fans and commentators reacted with disappointment and anger this Thursday in Indonesia.

A video released by the Indonesian Football Federation shows devastated players and their coach crying after FIFA announced it will choose another country to host the tournament. The Indonesian U-20 team, which was classified as the host country, is also exposed to being excluded from the competition.

New headquarters?

In this scenario, Argentina gains strength as the possible host country chosen by Fifa to host the tournament.

Press versions in different parts of the world indicate that there is already an agreement to confirm the South American countrywho is still partying after the title obtained in the Senior World Cup.

This Thursday the Argentine soccer authorities and Conmebol met with the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, who has already received the proposal.

Infantino confirmed at a press conference that Argentina proposed its candidacy with letters from the AFA, the Ministry of Sports and the Economy.

“It is a world champion country and has a very strong candidacy. The next steps: the decision has to be made in the next few days, the request is transferred to the Fifa ‘bureau’ that will make the decision of the host,” he said.

He added that to date it is the only official candidacy, although there are other intentions from other countries.

Colombia is one of the countries classified after its performance in the South American. The team has just finished their tour of Spain with a series of preparation matches.

Initially the draw for the World Cup was going to take place this Friday but the agenda has been disrupted.

