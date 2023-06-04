Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.- The U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team, under the tutelage of Ana Laura Galindohe scored to be the leader of his group and secure one of the three tickets to the world Cup Colombia 2024 after a spectacular somersault against the Canada national team in the semifinal of the Concacaf W Championship.

the goals of Mailin Orozco (77′) and Alice Soto (90+2′) they gave the victory 2-1 to the Tri Women sub-20 in it Olympic Stadium Felix Sanchezsituated in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic where the national squad will play one last game to complete their three goals.

Mexico will collide with its counterpart, USAin the Grand finale of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup. Regardless of the result, the national squad does not run any risk in terms of qualifying for the World Cup, the mind will be set on winning the crown.

The Stars and Stripes they took the second ticket to the world Cup next year for beating the Costa Rican National Teamcountry that will play the last place against Canada in the duel for the third place of the Concacaf W Championship.

“We have a very important team in this category and it is strengthened by the players who play every weekend and seek to earn a place here. I applaud each of the players who never stopped fighting,” declared the teacher Ana Galindo at the end of the match held last Friday.

The Women’s Mexican National Team sub-20 will face the United States team in the match for the title at stake for the fourth consecutive time in the specialty tournament. In the last two finals the U.S. Soccer peaked, in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

while the aztec selection has not tasted the sweetness of winning a Cup since 2018. In Debate Sports we will let you know when, where, at what time and on which channel to see the final of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup between Mexico national team and USA.

The duel for the Cup W’s concacaf will be played today from Olympic Stadium Felix Sanchez o’clock at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be seen by the same means that transmitted the Under-20 Women’s World CupESPN and Star+.