San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic.- The Women’s Mexican National Team sub-20 will have his last test today inside the group stage of the Concacaf W Championship, against the Costa Rica Women’s U-20 Selection in it pan american stadium.

It will be the first time in history that the Tri Women will be measured at ethics In this instance, after thrashing the hosts in their last two games, Dominican Republic (4-0) and Puerto Rico (4-0), respectively, to top Group B, with six points.

template Ana Galindo will try to close the first round of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup with three consecutive victories at the same time keeping his goal to zero before facing the most important part of the tournament towards the qualification for the world Cup of the next year.

Before the game against Costa Rica The U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team reported that the lion player, Blanca Munozwill not be able to continue in the tournament of the specialty due to suffering a anterior cruciate ligament tearan injury that occurred in the second match against Puerto Rico Saturday.

“According to the Club Leon it was determined that Blanca Munoz continue with the team in the concentration, where you will receive the pertinent medical attention until the participation in the competition of the concacaf“, explained the national team in a statement.

The duel corresponding to day 3 of the Concacaf Under-20 W Championship It will begin at 4:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 3:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be in charge of the sports network ESPN and Star+ in ‘streaming’.