Argentina will be part of group A with New Zealand, Uzbekistan and Guatemala in the Sub 20 world that will be organized from May 20 to June 11, in which Brazil was included in group D with Italy, Nigeria and the Dominican Republic, rookie in the tournament.

Fifa celebrated this Friday at its headquarters in Zurich (Switzerland) the draw for the competition, which will be played with an initial phase with six groups of four teams, after which the best two in the group and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16.

Mendoza, San Juan, La Plata and Santiago del Estero will be the venues, as confirmed by the Argentine Federation.

The Colombia selection was in group C, next to Senegal, Japan and Israel, who will look for the next round.

Duran and Asprilla

Colombia has two grabn cartel players: Jhon Jader Durán and Yaser Asprilla, who can be part of the group in the World Cup.

Durán defends the colors of the Aston Villa Premier League, while Asprilla does not in the watfordin the same competition.

Durán debuts in the Premier League. Photo: Taken from the Star + video.

It is not known if they will go to the World Cup. It is clear that the DT, Hector Cardenaswill call them, but the FIFA regulations do not require that the teams can lend them.

Photo: Taken from Twitter: @WatfordFC

“The clubs are NOT obliged to YIELD their players for the Under 20 World Cup. AFA will get in touch to request good faith. Many teams in Europe will be in the process of finishing their tournaments, that’s why it is done on this date,” he said. Jaime Yerza, FIFA Competition Director.

