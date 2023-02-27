Guatemala City.- Champions again! The Mexican National Team commands the U-17 World Cup for the fifth tournament in a row after defeating the United States 3-1 at the Doroteo Guaumcuh Flores stadium where they endorse their Concacaf zone title today.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

