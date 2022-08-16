Tuesday, August 16, 2022
U-17 Women’s World Cup, in suspense for an unusual reason: Colombia, expectant

August 16, 2022
Colombia Women's U-17 National Team

Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team

It seems that the appointment, which has been postponed since 2020, could be postponed once again.

The ‘Bureau’ of the FIFA Council suspended the Federation on Monday
India Football (AIFF) because of a “serious breach”which calls into question the organization of the U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for India in the autumn

See also  Alexia Putellas: "Football has no gender"

Under-17 World Cup, in suspense

Colombia Women's U-17 National Team

The celebration of Karla Torres’ goal, which opened the way to qualifying.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

“The FIFA Council Bureau has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to improper interference by third parties, which constitutes a serious breach of the FIFA Statutes.”the entity said in the statement.

The AIFF was due to appoint a new president in December 2020, but problems with constitutional amendments delayed the appointment process, leading FIFA to sanction the Indian institution.

In May, India’s highest court decided to dissuade the AIFF and appoint a three-person jury to organize the elections by September 15 at the latest.

The U-17 Women’s World Cupinitially scheduled for November 2020, was postponed several times due to covid-19, and is scheduled to take place in India from October 11 to 30.

More news

EFE

