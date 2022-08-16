U-17 Women’s World Cup, in suspense for an unusual reason: Colombia, expectant

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team
Colombian Football Federation
Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team
It seems that the appointment, which has been postponed since 2020, could be postponed once again.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 15, 2022, 08:10 PM
The ‘Bureau’ of the FIFA Council suspended the Federation on Monday
India Football (AIFF) because of a “serious breach”which calls into question the organization of the U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for India in the autumn
Under-17 World Cup, in suspense
“The FIFA Council Bureau has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to improper interference by third parties, which constitutes a serious breach of the FIFA Statutes.”the entity said in the statement.
The AIFF was due to appoint a new president in December 2020, but problems with constitutional amendments delayed the appointment process, leading FIFA to sanction the Indian institution.
In May, India’s highest court decided to dissuade the AIFF and appoint a three-person jury to organize the elections by September 15 at the latest.
The U-17 Women’s World Cupinitially scheduled for November 2020, was postponed several times due to covid-19, and is scheduled to take place in India from October 11 to 30.
More news
EFE
August 15, 2022, 08:10 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#U17 #Womens #World #Cup #suspense #unusual #reason #Colombia #expectant
Leave a Reply