Then retire from boxing and to announce that he was financially bankrupt, Mike tyson He did not sit idly by and began to work on his quest for recovery. And boy did he succeed. However, this economic and financial resurgence of the former heavyweight world champion has nothing to do with boxing. It is that in 2017, Mike decided to open his own cannabis plantation company and currently his venture leaves him a millionaire profit.

Tyson, 54, who in his boxing days went on to win 584,000,000 dollars after 56 fights, He had to move to California – where the cultivation of cannabis and the consumption of marijuana is legal – to establish his plantation. And, according to the Cheat Sheet medium, Tyson Ranch, his company, sells more than $ 500,000 a month in marijuana. However, not all are gains: in the same period, the former boxer, who returned to the ring in November 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight, fuma almost 41,000 USD with your guests.

The former American boxer, like many other sports superstars, wasted his money and in 2003 he was forced to file for bankruptcy, with a debt of 28 million dollarsnoted the Cheatsheet.com site. His appreciation for cannabis as a medicine dates back more than two decades. “In my 30s, cannabis really saved me from myself. The health benefits were very clear. As he kept saving me, I knew that everyone needed this kind of medicine, “he explained.

Tyson described the effect of cannabis on his injuries throughout his career: “I have been fighting for over 20 years and my body has a lot of wear and tear. I had two surgeries and used marijuana to calm my nerves, and it took away the pain. Before they had me on opiates, and they screwed up my life. “

Now the former champion believe Tyson Holistic Holdings, which is made up of two separate companies: Tyson Holistic and Tyson Ranch. The former invests in companies that deal with hemp products and Tyson Ranch consists of cannabis-derived products.

Tyson Ranch’s Biggest Sales Drivers are their premium quality cannabis flowers – locally grown – as well as selling edibles, as a sparkling drink and a topical pain reliever developed by Tyson himself that It is clinically proven to relieve arthritis, joint, and muscle pain.