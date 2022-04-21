Mike Tyson punches a passenger on a plane departing from San Francisco in Florida. Tmz.com refers to the episode involving the 55-year-old former world heavyweight champion. Tyson, according to the site, was approached by the passenger who would not be satisfied with a selfie with the former boxer. Tyson, sitting in front of the admirer, allegedly tried to get rid of unwanted attention and eventually started hitting the man, who suffered superficial injuries to his face and needed medical attention. According to some witnesses, Iron Mike would have shown himself available with the other passengers before losing patience for pressing a person who the ex-boxer’s entourage defines as ‘intoxicated’, a term used for those who abuse drugs or alcohol. A reconstruction provided by sources close to Tyson also refers to the passenger throwing a bottle.