Tyson Fury reveals sexual plan to win his next fight

Tyson Furythe famous British boxer, is ready to fight for the title against Dereck Chisora in London, this Saturday, and before the fight he has acknowledged that he has been preparing for weeks with an antisexual method.

the fury method

The boxer, who is defending his title against a rival he has won twice, has forbidden his wife Paris have sex with him before their fight.

“This time I am celibate. I am celibate for seven weeks until the fight. It is a new method, I am trying something, ”she confessed in a recent interview.

“I’m going in there with my full weapon loaded. Someone is getting into serious trouble. I’m going to lose the testosterone from my head completely. Seven weeks worth”, he added to ‘Barstool Sports’.

In addition, at a press conference he specified: “I train very hard. I respect all the opponents I have faced. I have trained nine weeks for this fight… and I have not had sex for seven.”

Tyson Fury, in return, has already assured that in his new preparation method he has also tried masturbating seven times a day: “Do you know that I used to masturbate seven times a day to give myself power? I’m doing a lot of things that I didn’t do before. I eat five/six meals a day, I drink eight liters of water. If it’s going to give me an advantage, I’m willing to try. I masturbate seven times a day to keep my testosterone pumping.”

It is the plan with which the Englishman seeks to achieve his 33rd victory of his career.

SPORTS

More sports news