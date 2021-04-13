British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury responded to a challenge from Cameroonian mixed-style (MMA) fighter Francis Ngannou. Reported by The Mirror.

Ngannu admitted that he would like to fight Fury according to the rules of boxing. The Briton, in turn, noted that he was not against a meeting with an African known for his performances in the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC). He has promised to deal with the heavyweight champion of the promotion after a fight with compatriot Anthony Joshua.

Ngannu won the UFC Heavyweight Championship by defeating American Stipe Miocic. The 34-year-old fighter has 16 victories and three defeats.

The 32-year-old Fury has 30 wins and no losses. The heavyweight holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) world champion belt. It is planned that he will fight against Joshua, who holds four championship belts.