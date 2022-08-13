British boxer Tyson Fury confirms his retirement

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has confirmed that he is finally leaving the sport. He wrote about this in Twitter.

Fury posted the post on August 12, his 34th birthday. He stressed that after long conversations he decided to leave boxing. The Briton thanked everyone who supported him in the sport.

The boxer’s confession followed his statement about his readiness to once again enter the ring for the fight against Derek Chisora. On social media, Fury said that he would like to fight a third fight against a compatriot in order to have two heavyweight trilogies to his credit.

Fury is the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion of the world. In the last fight, he defeated compatriot Dillian Whyte, after which he announced his retirement from the sport.

Fury is best known for fighting Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. He met the American knockout three times, winning two victories. One match ended in a draw.