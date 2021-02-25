British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury challenged compatriot Anthony Joshua. Post available in Twitter-the athlete’s account.

Fury, 32, urged Joshua to fight him. “I’ll show you which one of us is the boss,” wrote the Briton.

The head of the promotional company Matchroom Sport, Eddie Hearn, has repeatedly stated that he is counting on a fight between Joshua and Fury. He noted that he plans to have two heavyweight fights in 2021.

In February 2020, Fury knocked out American Deontay Wilder and won the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title. Joshua holds four championship belts in this weight class.

In his last fight in December 2020, he defeated the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev. In total, Joshua has 24 wins with a single defeat. Fury knows no failure. He has 30 successful fights to his credit. One of his fights ended in a draw – the first fight with Wilder.