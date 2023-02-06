Home page World

Cars and trucks drive between Patsch and Schönberg am Brenner (Autobahn A13) over the Europa Bridge. (Archive image) © Sven Hoppe/dpa

In the smoldering transit dispute over the Brenner, there were now clear tips from Tyrol’s FPÖ boss Markus Abwerzger. He named a freeway blockade as an option.

Innsbruck – Will and can Tyrol completely close the Brenner Autobahn in an emergency? At least Tyrol’s FPÖ boss Markus Abwerzger has now thrown this option into the room and thus poured oil into the smoldering transit dispute.

At a press conference in Innsbruck on Monday, the FPÖ leader urged his own state government to take a tougher approach to the Brenner issue. In an emergency, you have to “shut down the burner,” according to Abwerzger ORF-report. Measures such as a freeway blockade have even been “legally checked”. In this way, the EU and the “Bavarian lion” could “show their teeth” if the worst came to the worst, the politician said pugnaciously. However, he also noted that a blockade would not be easy from a legal point of view.

Brenner trouble: Austrian politicians want to block the border if necessary

For him, the emergency that the FPÖ leader speaks of is reached when the “EU does not wake up”. Previous measures such as the “sectoral driving ban” had not resulted in fewer trucks driving on the Brenner motorway. However, Austria has been demanding this reduction for a long time.

Abwerzger also turned to his own state government and demanded that they should push more clearly for a “Europe-wide shift of trucks to rail”.

Truck trouble at the Brenner: dispute continues to smolder

Between Bavaria and Tyrol or Germany and Austria there had always been disagreements on traffic issues. The main cause of trouble on this side of the border was the block handling, with which Tyrol doses truck traffic on certain days – with the result that long traffic jams in Bavaria. On the other side of the border, people are critical of the sluggish progress in planning new railway tracks in Bavaria as a feeder to the Brenner base tunnel, which is intended to bring more goods onto the rails and relieve the Brenner motorway. But even in Italy, people are bothered by the restrictions on traffic through Austria. Most recently, Transport Minister Mattheo Salvini therefore spoke to Germany’s Minister counterpart Volker Wissing. (rjs/dpa)