From: John Welte

Austria is revamping its toll system: in the future, residents of the Brenner motorway, for whom the transit route was previously toll-free, will also have to pay. There is protest.

Innsbruck/Vienna – There is good news for holidaymakers and day-trippers who like to visit the idyllic landscapes and cultural attractions of Austria. Or want to cross the Alpine republic for a trip to Italy, Slovenia or Croatia. On January 1, 2024, the Alpine republic will introduce a new daily vignette for 8.60 euros. The ten-day vignette increases in price for drivers from 9.90 euros to 11.50 euros, the two-month vignette even becomes ten cents cheaper at 28.90 euros. The price of the annual vignette remains the same at 96.40 euros.

Austria changes toll system: vignette becomes cheaper for short-term vacationers

However, the state highway company Asfinag does not do this voluntarily. Rather, it enforces EU regulations – to be precise, the new EU travel costs directive. The EU actually wants to move away from time-based toll systems such as the vignette. And to do this, introduce motorway tolls based on route, as is the case on the Brenner Pass, the Tauern Motorway or in France and Italy on the entire motorway network.

As a compromise, the new time scale for the vignette in Austria has now been decided. This is particularly interesting for tourists who just want to take a day trip to Austria or are just passing through. However, for a two-week holiday you still need two ten-day vouchers; the two-month voucher is more expensive.

Residents on the Brenner Motorway have not yet had to pay any tolls there. This will soon be over. © IMAGO

Motorway operator surprises residents with explosive change

The parliament in Vienna passed the vignette changes last week. On Wednesday (November 22nd), the state motorway operator Asfinag not only announced this old “news”, but also surprised around 15,000 commuters and residents of the Tyrolean Brenner Motorway with an unpleasant change. The residents of the Stubaital and the Wipptal (the valley from Innsbruck to the Brenner) did not previously have to pay a toll for the Austrian Brenner motorway if they had the annual sticker.

From January onwards they will also have to pay the extra toll on the transit route. However, they only have to pay the amount they have to shell out for a one-way trip: on the Brenner Pass, that’s eleven euros for a car. This is how much the previously free “multi-trip ticket” will cost you. This also applies to residents of the Tauern motorway, the Arlberg expressway between Landeck and Bludenz and the Pyhrn motorway from Wels towards Graz.

Tyrolean politician complains about “robbery”

The Tyrolean People’s Party is still outraged. “Out of the blue and without talking to the region, Asfinag announces that the population in the Wipp and Stubaital will have to pay tolls in the future,” fumed state parliament member Florian Riedl from the Tyrolean branch of the ÖVP.

“We no longer accept that the Wipp and Stubaital must continue to serve as a toll milk cow for the Republic and that the income flows to Vienna to plug budget holes,” Riedl continued. Asfinag must now explain how the money will be used to relieve the population. “This toll raid must come to an end because the population is already burdened enough by traffic.”

By the way, an annual ticket for the Austrian Brenner motorway will be cheaper for non-residents: it will now cost 66 euros, previously it was 114 euros, and if you present an annual vignette you pay 74 euros. The annual route ticket for the Tyrolean Brenner Motorway is worth it from the seventh trip onwards.