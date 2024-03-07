Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

No love in return from Kitzbühel: Lutz Meschke is CFO and deputy chairman of the board at Porsche. © IMAGO / Roland Mühlanger

Porsche CFO Lutz Meschke is no longer allowed to use his villa in Tyrol as a holiday home. A dispute in court fails.

Kitzbühel – Kitzbühel and the surrounding towns attract numerous holidaymakers every year. However, CFO and Vice Board Member of Porsche AG Lutz Meschke is having trouble with the authorities there. There were discrepancies regarding another main residence in Austria.

Porsche's finance director is no longer allowed to use Villa in Tyrol

Like the Austrian broadcaster Pulse 24 reported that Meschke is said to have bought a chalet in the beautifully situated community of Going in the Kitzbühel district in 2014. Meschke is after Picture-Information that he himself works in the real estate business with hotels and houses in Tyrol and therefore often stays in Going. However, a court forbade him from using his villa at the foot of the Wilder Kaiser. The house may only be used as a main residence and not as holiday accommodation.

“My first and tax-relevant main residence was and always is in Germany,” the Porsche board member told the newspaper. “Since I used the house in Austria as a second workplace and worked there a lot and often, I assumed, after legal advice in Austria, that I had another main residence there.”

Meschke therefore had two main residences and thus contradicted the requirements in Tyrol. When registering the property as a primary residence, the owner must use it for long-term use. Otherwise you could face high administrative penalties. “If the apartment is essentially a holiday home for which duties and taxes have to be paid to the municipality, the main residence can be forcibly deregistered,” informed the Association of Germans Abroad.

Discrepancies regarding primary residence in Tyrol: “Attentive citizen” reports Porsche’s finance director

An “attentive Goingen citizen” is said to have reported the discrepancies in the place of residence, the 2,000-inhabitant community told the Austrian portal oe24 with. The use of the holiday home was already prohibited in July 2023, as can be seen from one Judgment of the court emerges. Meschke then contradicted the allegations that it was an “illegal leisure residence”.

A Porsche spokesman emphasized when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA: “Lutz Meschke did not give any false information, but described his life situation, saying that he often stayed in his house in Going, used it as a place of work, but at the same time worked in Stuttgart and had the center of his life there.” The head of finance wanted another argument with this Establish primary residence.

Complaint against the expulsion of the Porsche boss is rejected

However, the complaint was rejected in mid-January. His arguments justifying his main residence in Tyrol as such did not convince the Tyrol Regional Administrative Court. The incident was examined in administrative criminal proceedings, which in Germany is similar to administrative offense proceedings. The chalet in Going is now for sale, the Porsche spokesman confirmed. The Porsche manager recently commented on the planned end to internal combustion engines in the EU.

