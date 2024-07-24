Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Cow attack in Sölden: A woman just wanted to take a photo of the animals – a mistake (symbolic photo). © Steffen Schellhorn/imago

A mountain tour in the Ötztal valley ends dramatically for a holidaymaker. On the way down into the valley, a cow suddenly attacks the 27-year-old.

Sölden – mountains, alpine meadows and then cows – a young woman from the Netherlands apparently wanted to capture this moment on a hike in Sölden (Austria) forever. A mistake, as it turns out shortly afterwards. A cow attacked the woman and injured her.

Cow attack in Sölden: Tyrolean tourist (27) attacked and injured by animal

The cow attack occurred on the way down from the “Gampe Thaya” mountain pasture. The holidaymaker had left a hiking trail to photograph four resting cows, according to the Austrian police. As she approached the animals, one cow rose and rammed a horn into her thigh. Her 33-year-old German companion rushed to her aid and brought her back to the hiking trail.

Three mountain rescuers then provided first aid to the injured. She was then transported to Zams Hospital by rescue helicopter. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon (July 23) at around 4:50 p.m.

Cow attacks are not uncommon in the Alps

The attack by the cow on the holidaymaker in Austria is unfortunately not an isolated case. There are always reports of dramatic incidents involving hikers. Recently, an Austrian woman was trampled to death by a herd of cows in front of her daughters. In another case, a German holidaymaker in the Stubai Valley was seriously injured by a cow, a traumatic experience for the then 64-year-old.

“Cow etiquette” for hikers – in Tyrol there are rules for visitors to alpine pastures

According to the law, grazing cattle are allowed to move freely in Tyrol. Since 2019, the Alpine Pasture Protection Ordinance has contained special “rules of conduct for visitors to alpine pastures” under Section 5. Visitors to alpine pastures are obliged to behave in such a way that the alpine pasture operation is not disturbed and, in particular, the grazing cattle are not disturbed or irritated by the visitors or their pets. The Tyrol Chamber of Agriculture points out the following binding rules for alpine pasture visitors:

to keep a safe distance from grazing cattle and avoid contact

Do not feed or frighten grazing cattle and, if there are signs of unrest, leave the grazing area promptly, if appropriate

Where appropriate, do not leave the paths on the alpine pastures and meadows, respect pasture fences, use pasture gates and close them again after passing through

Grazing livestock that are blocking the way should be avoided as far as possible and approaching livestock should be avoided.

In South Tyrol, a lead cow picked up a hiker and threw her through the air. After the unusual cow attacks, South Tyrol also issued rules of conduct for tourists.