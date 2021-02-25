The spread of the South Africa mutation in Tyrol is now driving a Zillertal community into total lockdown. Concern about the dangerous virus variant is growing. The Tyrol has the second best incidence of all federal states in Austria.

Munich – The Corona situation in Tyrol has been worrying politicians for weeks: How to deal with the outbreak of the South African virus variant? The Viennese government has been sealing off the state for two weeks. In the Zillertal Mayrhofen, residents are not even allowed to leave their community without a negative Corona test result from Saturday. And also Bavaria complicates entry to the border massive to Tyrol. The corona situation in Tyrol remains overall stable – despite variant B.1.351. The seven-day incidence is 84. However, this is nationwide incidence in Austria has already risen to 133.

“There can be two reasons for this,” says Norbert Nowotny, virologist at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna. On the one hand, he had the impression that measures were taken in Tyrol just in time to curb the spread of the South African variant. In the state, for example, a lot of testing is going on. “Maybe the South African virus variant is also just not as contagious as originally feared.“

The British virus variant is rampant in eastern Austria

Because currently it looks like it is British virus variant B.1.1.7 even more infectious. “This is spreading particularly in the east of Austria,” says Nowotny. Nevertheless, he thinks it is right to limit the spread of the South African variant in Tyrol as much as possible. “We know much less about them than we do about the British“Says Nowotny. “There is a lot to suggest that some Vaccines only limited Protect against infection with the South African variant – and that it is easier to get one Reinfection can come. ”So there is a risk that those who have recovered after the first illness not immune to further infection could be.

Concern about the spread of the South African virus variant is also growing within Tyrol. The Zillertal community Mayrhofen is now completely isolated. There, B.1.351 was found in 29 of 42 infected people. The residents are obliged to perform two PCR tests and are allowed to leave Mayrhofen Saturday only with one leave negative result. Schools and trade – with the exception of grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies – will remain until Wednesday closed.

Massive testing against total lockdown

Actually, the Austrian government has in precisely these areas already relaxed on February 8th. Schools, shops, museums and hairdressers were allowed to reopen under certain conditions. Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) announced on Monday about further easing to decide.

Massive testing is the alternative to lockdown, explained Kurz. Per week is, according to the Ministry of Health, in the future with a total around three million antigen tests and PCR tests to be expected. And at least until March 3rd there is still the Compulsory test when leaving Tyrol. There are fines of up to 1450 euros. Traveling through without a stopover is excluded, and children up to ten years of age do not have to be tested.

The entry rules at the German border are even stricter. An entry ban applies here – the only exceptions are Commuters in systemically important professions and truck drivers with negative test results. The EU Commission recently criticized the border controls as disproportionate. From Bavaria, however, it was said that the rules were urgently needed to protect against the virus variant.