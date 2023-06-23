Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

If you want to drive to Italy in the summer months, you have to be prepared for severe traffic restrictions. What travelers need to know.

Tyrol/ Munich – The Austrian state of Tyrol is once again blocking the traffic jam alternative routes along important through routes. This should primarily relieve the villages between Germany and Italy, which are heavily affected by transit traffic. Many communities have been complaining about the massive tourist traffic, noise and exhaust fumes from cars for years. Only in March did the interest group go on the barricades.

According to the General German Automobile Clubs (ADAC), the closures apply on all weekends and public holidays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The measure has been in effect since May 27th and should last until September 10th. The driving ban on country roads is also intended to prevent people passing through from leaving the motorway in order to save on tolls or avoid traffic jams.

During the main travel season, Tyrol blocks the alternative routes for travel traffic in the event of traffic jams. (Iconic image) © Dwi Anoraganingrum/ Imago

Tyrol blocks alternative routes: These routes are affected

Like the Tyrolean state government in one press release announced that the driving ban on rural roads applies to all motor vehicles (including cars and motorcycles) that are in transit in Tyrol. According to information from Tyrolean newspaper the state government is paying around 172,000 euros for the driving bans.

The following routes are specifically affected:

In the greater Innsbruck area: B171a Tiroler Strasse (Hall – Tulfes), L9 Mittelgebirgsstrasse/L32 Aldranser Strasse, L11 Völser Strasse, L13 Sellraintal Strasse, L38 Ellbogener Strasse, L226 Natterer Strasse, L283 Ampasser Strasse, L394 Axamer Strasse, Nösslach municipal road (near Gries am Brenner), municipal road Rothenbrunn. Map of the closed routes around Innsbruck

In the Kufstein area (Inntal motorway): L211 Unterinntal Strasse, L295 Buchberger Strasse, Endach/Kufstein municipal road, Alte Erlerstrasse. Map of the closed routes near Kufstein

In the Reutte district (Fernpass route): L288 Pinswanger Straße, L69 Reuttener Straße, L288-0-A1 exit ramp Fernpassstraße to Wiesbichl. Map of the closed routes in the Reutte district

Source: ADAC, State of Tyrol

Tyrol: Motorists should stay in traffic jams and not avoid country roads

Destination, source and local traffic are exempt from the driving ban. As a result, motorists who spend their holidays in the regions mentioned can continue to use the alternative roads. However, it is advisable to be able to show evidence such as booking confirmations or precise destination information in the event of possible checks.

According to the Tyrolean state government, safety on the local roads and the flow of traffic should be guaranteed as best as possible and provide relief for the traffic-plagued population along the classic alternative routes. “These measures have proven their worth in Tyrol since 2019, both in summer and in winter. Around 73,000 vehicles were turned back last summer,” she said Tyrolean newspaper Tyrol’s governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP).

Roadblocks in Tyrol: ADAC sees driving bans for vacationers critically

The streets closed to holiday traffic are monitored by the police. Anyone who does not follow the instructions and still tries to avoid a traffic jam via one of the affected routes must expect high fines. In the past, according to reports, violations were usually punished with a complaint and a fine of around 60 euros. According to the state government, the driving bans are entered by the traffic police into the traffic information system of the Ministry of the Interior and are therefore available to the navigation system operators. As a result, the navigation system does not even give or suggest an alternative route to the driver in the event of a traffic jam. In addition to the police, trained road supervisory bodies also check driving bans at critical points.

He sees the driving ban ADAC however critical. Although the Automobile Club generally recommends staying on the motorway or on the main route in traffic jams, the rule nevertheless means an obstacle to free travel, which the Automobile Club advocates. “Even if Tyrol suffers greatly from the burden of transit traffic, the bans are a nuisance for travelers,” says the automobile club.

Italy is currently preparing for a tourist rush in summer and is already taking measures to counteract the impending tourist collapse. As a result, communities and places want to limit coaches, for example, and limit the number of tourist beds. (Vivian Werg)