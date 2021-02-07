Austria is loosening its corona measures despite still high numbers. In Bavaria, this raises concerns. Now the border controls are tightened.

Munich – Austria loosens, Bavaria worries: There is a crunch between the countries because of the Corona policy. The CSU top expresses total incomprehension why the shops in the neighboring country are opened on Monday, while a virus mutation is spreading in Tyrol. Compromise for the time being: The border controls will be tightened.

Corona mutation in Austria: Concern is growing in Bavaria – “quick action required”

Bavaria is now openly threatening to quickly close the border to parts of Austria and the Czech Republic. “If the Czech Republic and Tyrol are mutation areas, then you have to determine this and seal off the borders,” said CSU General Secretary Markus Blume. “Now we need to act quickly – if the mutant has spread to us, it is too late,” he told our editorial team.

In Tyrol, the South African variant of the corona virus is apparently spreading in the Inn valley not far from the Bavarian border. Blume warns that this mutation attacks the immune system “four times more aggressively” than the British mutation, which, according to experts, hits children more heavily. Blume sharply criticized easing measures in neighboring countries. “Austria and the Czech Republic are endangering our successes in Germany with their irresponsible opening policies.” The greatest Corona risk is “at the border, not in the daycare center or at the hairdresser,” said Blume. He warned in the picture also before a “second Ischgl effect for all of Europe”.

Corona mutation in Austria: “Massively” tightened controls on the border with Bavaria

Shops in Austria are allowed to open again from Monday. At the same time, the Tyrolean state government fears that the state could be quarantined from Vienna. A decision was still pending.

As a consequence, it has been clear since Sunday afternoon: The border controls will be tightened considerably. Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) announced “massively” tightened controls also on the border with Bavaria. You have to “reduce travel movements to the absolute minimum,” he said. Especially German buyers and tourists are temporarily not welcome in Austria.

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) supports this. Herrmann is currently not going as far as Blume in talking about sealing off the border. But he emphasizes that Bavaria, for its part, has intensified the veil search. “The Corona situation is still very precarious, especially with a view to the highly contagious Corona mutations,” Herrmann told our editorial team. You have to “very carefully monitor compliance with the strict Corona entry rules, especially at the borders with the Czech Republic and Austria as well as at the airports”. Herrmann also refers to Bavaria’s strict corona rules, according to which shopping tours and skiing in neighboring countries are prohibited anyway. “Like the Austrian police, the Bavarian police and the federal police with their controls will prevent such trips for tourist purposes or for shopping.” (Cd)