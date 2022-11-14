Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Any help came too late for a skier from Germany (symbol image). © dpa/archive

A German skier died in Austria. He went off the track and hit a rock. Doctors could only confirm his death.

Munich/Innsbruck – Fatal accident of a German while skiing in Austria: A 24-year-old from Germany died on the slopes in Tyrol on Sunday. As the local police said, he was traveling in the Kaunatal Glacier winter sports area, came off the piste and fell. It is still unclear why he did not stay on the track.

Skier hits his head on the stone and dies on the slope

According to current investigations, he crashed his head on a rock when he fell. When a following skier spotted him, it was already too late. The State Police Directorate reports that the rescue chain was set in motion, but the emergency doctor of a rescue helicopter could only determine the death of the skier.

The Kaunteral Glacier is a remote but snowy ski area at up to 2750 meters in the Öztal Alps. It opened in 1980. (cg)

Before the eyes of the spectators, two historical machines from the Second World War crashed together. The accident at the Dallas air show claimed six lives.