Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

Split

There were a total of seven mountaineer deaths within a week in Tyrol. Four Germans are also among the victims.

Tyrol/ Munich – On Friday (July 14) there was another fatal mountaineering accident in the Tyrolean Alps. A 62-year-old woman from Germany lost her life in a fall. This makes her the seventh fatality in just one week in the Austrian region. As reported by the State Police Directorate of Tyrol, the woman was part of a group of three in the municipality of Nesselwängle when she fell on the second pitch.

Tyrol: Seven people lose lives in the Alps

She was secured by her 61-year-old climbing partner. Because the climber could no longer find a bolt in front of her, she decided to find her own way up to the next belay. For reasons that have not yet been clarified, there was another fall, as a result of which she fell several meters into the rope and crashed into the rock face. She sustained fatal injuries in the process.

Seven people lost their lives hiking in Tyrol within eight days. © IMAGO/Andreas Friedrichs

It was not until Thursday (July 13) that a man (71) from Germany had an accident with a group of nine hikers in the Pinnistal. According to a report by the Tyrolean police, the group stayed overnight at the Innsbrucker Hütte and then continued the hike along the Stubaier Höhenweg. The man backed off the path while descending and fell about 300 meters, suffering fatal injuries.

Hiking accidents in Tyrol: seven dead in eight days

A total of seven climbers had fatal accidents within a week, reports RTL.de. A 32-year-old German fell about 120 meters down on July 7 while descending the Kleiner Möseler (near Mayrhofen) until he came to rest on a glacier. A rescue helicopter tried to take him to the hospital, but the man died on the way.

The following Sunday, a German climber (62) had an accident on the Zahmer Kaiser, he had previously been reported missing. According to a report by Kronen.at, three Austrians also died in Tyrol. Two Salzburgers (33.42) had an accident on the Grossglockner on Saturday. On Tuesday, a 67-year-old died in an accident in the Lechtal Alps. He had slid 150 meters down a gravel road towards the valley.