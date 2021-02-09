Austria is now imposing stricter measures in Tyrol in the fight against the spread of the corona mutations. With the exception of East Tyrol, it will only be possible to leave the state for ten days with a negative Corona test from next Friday, said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday in Vienna.

The outbreak of the South African variant is currently the largest known such case in the EU. If such a mutation spreads quickly and strongly, it would cost many lives again, said Kurz. “And the way to normality will be delayed again for months.”

In the past few days, the state had vehemently opposed special treatment in Austria. On Monday, the federal government in Vienna issued a travel warning for the state popular with Germans. However, this only has an appeal character.

The South African mutation, which is considered more contagious, has so far been detected in around 300 cases in Tyrol, according to the Vienna Ministry of Health. The number of active cases is 129. So far, the country has assumed lower numbers.

The procedure in Tyrol has developed into a test of strength between the federal government and the state in recent days. In the state, an alliance of politics and business had spoken out against additional steps.

Rather, the package of measures launched by the state is sufficient, argued state chief Günther Platter (ÖVP). These include the call for mass tests, even stronger protection for old people’s and nursing homes and a corona test obligation for skiers who want to use cable cars.

At the beginning of the week, after a six-week lockdown, all shops and hairdressers, schools and museums in Austria were reopened. The number of new infections every day was recently around 1200 with around nine million inhabitants. The seven-day incidence in Austria is currently 104.

The previous measures were followed with concern in Germany and especially in neighboring Bavaria. Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek announced on Monday that border closings could not be ruled out as a last resort. (dpa)