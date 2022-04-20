Home page World

A series of rescue operations overshadowed the Easter days in Prague, Tyrol. Despite the barriers, several walkers went onto the frozen Wildsee and broke in.

Braies – At Easter, many are drawn back to the wintry mountain landscape. Tyrol in particular is a popular travel destination for a short holiday break, as it offers not only powdery ski slopes but also picturesque hiking trails. For successful hours in nature, the Pragser Wildsee in the Dolomites, located near the Alta Pusteria at 1500 meters above sea level, is particularly recommended, which attracts with a breathtaking backdrop. But the carelessness of some walkers turned the scenery into a nightmare over the past Easter days.

Breaking through ice – rescue workers have to rescue more than a dozen people

Whether out of ignorance, or for the purpose of the most impressive picture for social media – again and again tragic accidents occur as a result of carelessness, especially at lakes. The Pragser Wildsee in Tyrol, a popular destination for day trippers, also caused sad news in this context on Easter. The rescue workers of the South Tyrolean Fire Brigade Association had to go out three times to free walkers from the icy water of the lake. Despite warning signs and barriers, a total of 14 holidaymakers stepped onto the ice surface that was too thin and collapsed.

Already on Easter Sunday was like that Tyrolean newspaper reported two accidents. First, a family of three from Milan and their dog fell into the ice-cold water, and a little later an excursion group from Udine was also caught. Both cases went relatively lightly thanks to the courageous intervention of passing walkers and the notified rescue workers. After the state fire brigade had completely closed off the Pragser Wildsee in view of the events, despite all the warnings, several people entered the ice surface again on Easter Monday. This carelessness ended particularly dramatically for a group of eight walkers who broke into the lake with a seven-month-old baby.

Tyrol: baby in mortal danger, mayor desperate: “I don’t know what else you can do”

The baby had to stay in the frosty water for almost half an hour and then on the ice surface of the Pragser Wildsee, his body temperature was finally only 26 degrees Celsius. Together with the mother, the rescue workers brought the baby by helicopter to the Innsbruck University Hospital, where the doctors treated the child, who was in mortal danger, in the intensive care unit. The infant has been stabilized since Tuesday (April 19).

“They come by the thousands on the weekends and go up to 100 meters from the shore,” said Friedrich Mittermair, Mayor of Prague, Italy, uncomprehending at the carelessness of many tourists who underestimated the carrying capacity of the ice, often with dramatic outcomes. The politician was also annoyed that any warning signs were ignored. “I say this is absurd, I don’t know what else can be done to prevent access,” he told the Corriere della Sera. The South Tyrolean fire brigade announced after eleven seriously injured people that they would cordon off a large area of ​​the lake to prevent further, ill-considered actions. Read here to what extent you have to be prepared for the dangers of the ice, which come from above instead of below. (askl)