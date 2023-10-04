Tyrnävä | The postman could have saved the life of a family with children

The family’s home was destroyed to an uninhabitable condition.

Postman the action could have saved the life of a family with children in Tyrnävä early Wednesday, according to a release from the North Ostrobothnia Rescue Service.

A person who was delivering mail in Nikulantie noticed that smoke was rising from the roof of a detached house. He ran to wake up the family living in the house, who were able to escape from under the fire.

When the family managed to get out, the roof of the house was already on fire.

Firefighter on duty I met Lehtelä according to the postman could have saved the family’s life.

“It is not known whether they would have woken up [jossain kohtaa] to the smoke alarm or smelled smoke. You can say that he woke up at the last minute,” Lehtelä stated.

The rescue service was alerted at half past one. When the first unit arrived, the roof was badly burned.

However, the fire had not yet spread inside, where the rescuers did a smoke dive and saved the family’s cat.

Slightly before three in the morning, the extinguishing work was still in progress.

“The fire is under control, but the roof structure is still smoldering all over, so it will be put out,” said the on-duty fire marshal Lehtelä.

He estimates that the extinguishing work will last for several more hours.

Private house the roof was completely destroyed in the fire, and the building was damaged to an uninhabitable condition.

The family was directed to temporary accommodation.