Tyrnävä | The police patrol stopped and extinguished the burning truck

No one was injured in the fire.

22.12. 22:07

Police patrol put out the burning truck a little after 8 pm on Friday in Temmes, Tyrnävä. The Oulu Police Department reports on the incident in its press release.

The situation started when a patrol of the traffic unit of the Oulu Police Department, which was on traffic control duties near Temmes, noticed sparks flying on the road from under the truck driving ahead. The police stopped a truck carrying a load of wood chips. After it stopped, the patrol noticed flames and smoke visible from under the cabin.

The police got the fire under control with the fire extinguisher that was part of the patrol car's equipment. According to the police release, the emergency department that was called to the scene continued extinguishing the fire and the police directed traffic on the spot with two patrols along one lane. No one was injured in the fire.

The situation caused some delays for road users who were on their way to celebrate Christmas.