We have now become passionate fans of the YouTube channel of eli_handle_btherefore we could not fail to also point out this new work by such an author, who sees Tyrion Lannister invade the world of The Witcher 3taking part in various scenes of the famous game CD Projekt RED.

Although in this case perhaps there is less demented and scathing humor, what is most striking in the video shown below is the perfect editing carried out by the youtuber, which demonstrates a continuous evolution in his productions.

Inserting the character from Game of thrones it looks particularly natural and well done in this video, to seem like an integral part of the game.

On the other hand, also considering some ironic lines present in The Witcher 3, perhaps a Tyrion Lannister inside it would not really clash, which seems to be confirmed by this amusing video, which traces various cutscenes and gameplay of the game with this particular guest.

The cuts, banter and lighting are also really top notch here, leading us to hope that we might see another production of eli_handle_b sometime in the near future. In the meantime, we also remember Detroit: Become Human who meets “Naked Gun” and Ace Ventura who becomes Geralt of Rivia by taking up the same subject of this last video.