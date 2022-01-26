Peter Dinklage, an actor known on the small screen for impersonating Tyrion Lannister, commented on some dynamics related to the film snow-white, live action coming soon. In the pipeline for several years, the news was spread some time ago that the two actresses who would have played the Evil Queen and Snow White would have been respectively Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler.

The actor and face of Tyrion, seeing some choices related to the cast of Snow White but the desire to tell the same story (defined by him) retrograde, commented:

I really don’t want to offend anyone, but I was a little baffled when they said they were proud to have hired a Latin American actress for the role of Snow White but let the film once again tell the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. . One moment, stop everyone, look what you are doing. It doesn’t make any sense to me. You are progressive on one side but then you continue with that backstory of c … about the seven dwarves living together in a cave? What the h … are you doing? Does it mean that my battle was useless? Maybe I didn’t make myself heard enough. I don’t know which studio is behind it, but how proud they are! All my love and respect for the actress and for all the people who thought they did the right thing, but what are you doing?

Immediately came the answer from Disney, who commented on these statements:

To avoid reinforcing the stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach to these seven characters and have consulted with members of the dwarf community. We can’t wait to show you more as the film goes into production after a long development period.

The film does not yet have a release date, but we know it will be directed by Marc Webb, while the actors who will play the hunter and the prince are missing.