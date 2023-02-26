Security issue

On the sidelines of the pre-season tests in Bahrain, there has been talk again about a thorny issue that will concern the 2024 Formula 1 season. In fact, the Circus, together with Pirelli and the federation, is working to ban the use of tire warmers to pre-heat the tires before using them on the track. A solution which, according to the top management of F1, would meet environmental and entertainment needs, making certain stages of the Grands Prix more uncertain and spectacular. However, the pilots do not agree with this vision and in particular the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton clearly expressed his opposition to this decision. According to the Mercedes standard bearer, the only result that would be obtained with this new solution is to endanger the safety of the drivers on the track.

The other categories

But if in the golden world of Formula 1 all the protagonists seem to agree in not liking the possibility of having to compete on cold tyres, the drivers of other car series have a different view. The Canadian James Hinchcliffe, a veteran of IndyCar with 6 victories and 18 podiums in his career in the top American open-wheel championship, spoke up for a different line of thought on Twitter. The 36-year-old from Ontario responded point by point to Hamilton’s objections, also pointing out that not using tyrewarmers is not such an absurd practice in the world of motoring. “I am confused by the reluctance of some F1 drivers to ban tire warmers. The races are better Hinchcliffe wrote. highlight driving ability on cold tires and save a lot of money and pollution for transportation and energy consumption [delle termocoperte]”.

Confused by some F1 drivers reluctance to ban tire warmers. It makes for better racing, it highlights the skill of driving on cold tires, and it saves a ton of money/pollution from freight and energy consumption. The argument that it’s dangerous has been disproven in many…(1/3) — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) February 25, 2023

Management skills

Continuing his interesting analysis, the former Andretti Autosport team standard bearer used the example of how tyrewarmers are no longer used in other championships as well to answer questions related to safety. “The argument of the danger has been denied in many other 4-wheel sports – Hinchcliffe pointed out – and also the claims that it would be less tenable because one should’use more fuel to heat the tires’ they are inaccurate. Having cold tires means making less use of the accelerator and therefore having higher lap times, which means less fuel consumption”. This objection, in particular, was raised by Hamilton at a press conference in Sakhir in recent days.

Duels coming out of the pits

Hinchcliffe also ‘solidarized’ with Pirelli, underlining how their prototype might still not be perfect at this moment, but inviting everyone to give the Italian company time. The English Alex Brundle, son of former F1 driver and television commentator Martin Brundle, also joined the discussion. Alex, who won the European Le Mans Series in his career in 2016, raised some perplexities about the real spectacularity of a battle coming out of the pit lane between a driver with tires already up to temperature and one who still has to warm up the its tyres. “I’ve seen some fun sequences coming out of the pits wondering if the car on the warm tires would be able to catch and pass the car on the cold tires and I certainly like to see the drivers put themselves through the tough conditions. But that’s just personal preference“, his Canadian colleague replied.