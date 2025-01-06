Footballer Tyreek Hill missed the NFL playoffs for the first time in his career, which was probably reason enough to say goodbye to the Miami Dolphins. “I’m out, brother,” the wide receiver told reporters after the 20:32 loss in the last regular-round game at the New York Jets, “it was great to play here, but at the end of the day I have to do what’s best for my career is.”

Hill, 2020 Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, moved from Missouri to Florida in March 2022. His five-year contract runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, but Hill has already thanked X for the support of the Dolphins fans. With 959 yards gained and six touchdowns on 81 catches, the 30-year-old has had his weakest season for the team to date.

College football coach :An April Fool’s joke? No, Belichick is serious After 49 years as a professional football coach, six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick is moving to the University of North Carolina, which is actually famous for basketball. What sounds strange makes sense for both sides.

“I’m too competitive to just be out there,” said Hill, who didn’t play in the final quarter against the Jets. “I was informed shortly before a drive that he was not available. “I was not informed that this was not a new injury,” said head coach Mike McDaniel meaningfully. The coach did not want to comment on Hill’s farewell thoughts.

Just last August, Hill agreed to a restructured contract with the Dolphins that will bring the player a whopping $90 million over three years. Of that, $65 million is guaranteed. If you add in his guaranteed earnings from the past two years, the now 30-year-old has a guaranteed sum of $106.5 million with his updated four-year contract. There has never been more for a receiver in the NFL.

Detroit secures a bye

The German football player Amon-Ra St. Brown has meanwhile secured a bye for the first playoff round with the Detroit Lions in the US professional league NFL. Detroit clearly defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31:9 in the top game. The Lions thus conclude the main round in top spot in the NFC. Minnesota, on the other hand, has to play in fifth place next weekend against the fourth-placed Los Angeles Rams.

The difference players this time were neither quarterback Jared Goff nor receiver St. Brown. Instead, running back Jahmyr Gibbs perhaps had the game of his life with four touchdowns. The 22-year-old carried the ball into the end zone three times as a runner, and on the fourth time he was a pass receiver. Gibbs set the team record for touchdowns in a game. St. Brown still showed an appealing performance and was his team’s best pass receiver with 77 yards. The 25-year-old is only the third player in NFL history to catch more than 115 passes and score more than ten touchdowns in two seasons in a row. Goff, on the other hand, didn’t play his best game and had two interceptions.

The Denver Broncos reached a milestone. The team from Colorado won 38-0 against the Kansas City Chiefs and is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Nine years ago in February, the Broncos triumphed in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers. The outstanding player on Sunday was quarterback Bo Nix: The rookie completed 26 of his 29 passes for 321 yards to his teammates, including four touchdowns. Kansas City lost without the first guard around quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the first time since 2012 However, they secured the top spot before the game and thus a bye in the first round in their pocket. Denver has to play against the second-placed Buffalo Bills next weekend. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots fired their coach. The former NFL series winner announced shortly after the 23:16 win against the Bills that coach Jerod Mayo would have to leave the team after just one season. Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the reason for the dismissal was that the team had “not developed as desired” under Mayo’s leadership. Before the season, the former linebacker took on the difficult legacy of successful coach Bill Belichick. However, the 38-year-old only managed four wins from 17 games, including the win against the Bills’ B team. According to media reports, Mike Vrabel, former assistant coach of the Patriots, is considered a promising candidate for the vacant position on the sidelines.