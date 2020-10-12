Highlights: The dictator Kim Jong Un has apologized to the people of the country in a rare incident of its kind

During this time, tears came to his eyes and he was seen wiping in front of the public.

The dictator said that he could not stand with his public during the Corona epidemic

Pyongyang

North Korea’s eccentric dictator Kim Jong Un has apologized to the country’s people for a rare incident of its kind. During this time, he had tears in his eyes. Tyrant Kim told the public that he could not stand with his public during the Corona virus epidemic, apologizing for it. Kim Jong-un got emotional while addressing the event that marked the completion of 75 years of his party.

Kim Jong-un acknowledged during his speech that he could not live up to the trust of the people of North Korea and apologized for this. Kim Jong Un took off his glasses and wiped his tears as soon as he said this. Recalling the ‘great work’ of his ancestors, Kim said that although I was given the responsibility to run this country, my efforts and honesty have not been sufficient to alleviate the problems of my people.

Monster missile launched Hwasong-15 to the world

In an emotional speech, Kim Jong Un said that people around the world are upset because of Corona. He desired to improve relations with South Korea. During this program, North Korea presented the world-class nuclear missile Hwasong-15 on a 22-wheeled vehicle armed with nuclear weapons. Experts warn that this missile is capable of striking in any corner of the US. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un showed the missile in his military parade recently. Experts said that this missile is one of the longest missiles in the world.



Kim Jong Un has demonstrated this massive killer missile at a time when US President Donald Trump has tried to convince him to give up his nuclear weapons program for many years. Melissa Hanham, deputy director of Open Nuclear Network, said, “This missile is like a monster.” Officials of the US administration said the missile’s performance was disappointing and called on the government to negotiate for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.